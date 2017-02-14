9:21 pm, February 14, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Guatemala buries 2 murdered…

Guatemala buries 2 murdered children found in sacks

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 8:56 pm 02/14/2017 08:56pm
Share
Thousands accompany the coffins containing the remains of two children, who were kidnapped and then killed over the weekend when family could not raise the ransom money, in a funeral procession in Ajuix, Guatemala, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Authorities found the bodies of the two boys, aged 10 and 11, on Sunday, stabbed and thrown into sacks in the municipality of San Juan Sacatepéquez, northwest Guatemala. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Grieving relatives on Tuesday buried two Guatemalan boys whose bodies were found stuffed in sacks over the weekend, a crime that shocked the violence-weary Central American country.

Ten-year-old Carlos Daniel Xiquin and 11-year-old Oscar Armando Toc Cotzajay left for school Friday but were apparently kidnapped. Their bodies were found Sunday near Ajuix, a hamlet in the township of San Juan Sacatepequez, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the capital.

The boys’ throats had been slashed and their hands and feet bound. There were reports that strangers had offered them a ride, and neighbors reported a ransom demand was made.

The boys’ caskets were accompanied to a cemetery by a parade of residents bearing white balloons and a banner reading “Enough Violence, We Want Justice.”

“These children were without sin,” said Toc Cotzajay’s mother, Maria Eurelia Toc.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Guatemala buries 2 murdered…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News