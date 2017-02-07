10:53 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » El Salvador top court…

El Salvador top court OKs civil trial for its former chief

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:24 pm 02/07/2017 09:24pm
Share

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Supreme Court has ordered a civil trial of the body’s former president on suspicion of illicit enrichment.

Tuesday’s ruling comes in the case of Agustin Garcia Calderon, who was Supreme Court chief magistrate from 2000 to 2009. He is alleged to have been unable to justify the origin of some $165,000 in personal accounts.

Garcia Calderon has not made public statements about his case. If he were to lose in the civil trial, he would not face any criminal penalty. But he could be ordered to forfeit the money and be barred from holding public office for 10 years.

In the past, the court has ordered similar civil proceeding against officials including former presidents Mauricio Funes and Tony Saca for suspected illicit enrichment.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News Supreme Court News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » El Salvador top court…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News