Colombia’s Santos may have received Odebrecht contributions

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:29 pm 02/07/2017 10:29pm

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016 file photo, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos acknowledges applauds after receiving the Nueva Economia Forum award at the Royal theater in Madrid. Colombia's chief prosecutor said Tuesday, feb. 7, 2017, President Juan Manuel Santos' 2014 re-election campaign may have received a $1 million contribution from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Santos has yet to comment but his former campaign manager calls the accusations unfounded and libelous. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, last year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, found himself embroiled on Tuesday in a widening corruption scandal rocking politicians across Latin America.

Authorities said Santos’ 2014 re-election campaign might have received an almost $1 million contribution originating from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, a company that has admitted to paying bribes across the region.

It was not clear what evidence existed to back up the claim or whether the alleged donations constituted a crime. Chief prosecutor Nestor Martinez, formerly a top aide to Santos, said only in a brief statement that he was alerting electoral authorities so they could investigate.

But just being associated with Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying $800 million in bribes across Latin America, is a major blow for Santos. His biggest political asset has been an internationally hailed reputation for rectitude that contrasts with the shady dealings of many of his rivals.

Santos had yet to comment, but his former campaign manager called any claim of a tie to Odebrecht unfounded and libelous.

When Odebrecht agreed in December to pay a $3.5 billion fine in the U.S. as part of a plea agreement, authorities in Colombia were swift to respond, becoming the first in Latin America outside Brazil to arrest former officials accused of taking bribes.

“So far no official from my government has been accused of taking bribes from Odebrecht, but if that should occur I want the entire weight of the law to fall on them,” Santos said last month.

Among those jailed was Otto Bula, a little-known rancher who was a regional political ally of the senator cousin of former President Alvaro Uribe, Santos’ chief opponent.

According to Martinez, Bula lobbied on behalf of Odebrecht and helped channel $4.6 million to still unknown recipients after the company was awarded a major highway contract. Most of the money went through companies in Panama and China, but two transfers to Colombia of a total $1 million ended up in the management of Santos’ campaign, Martinez said.

Presidential campaign contributions by companies other than banks are illegal in Colombia, and Santos didn’t report taking any contributions from individuals, which in any case are capped around $100,000, according to a report on the 2014 race by anti-corruption watchdog Transparencia Por Colombia.

___

Associated Press writer Joshua Goodman in Caracas, Venezuela, contributed to this report.

