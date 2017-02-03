12:43 am, February 5, 2017
Latin America News

Colombian police arrest teen accused of scores of murders

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:44 pm 02/03/2017 06:44pm
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police in Colombia have arrested a 17-year-old accused of carrying out more than 30 murders.

Given strict privacy protections for minors in Colombia authorities are identifying the teenage killer only by his nickname of “Frijolito.” Police in Cali on Friday said the highly dangerous criminal was picked up this week after a four-month manhunt.

The young man allegedly began killing people around the age of 12 and developed a reputation for ruthlessness as head of a gang of drug traffickers and assassins that terrorized the southern city. His latest criminal act was a double homicide at a shopping center in Cali.

Authorities said he was being held at a juvenile detention center but that when he turns 18 he’ll be transferred to a prison.

Latest News Latin America News World News
