TRAFFIC ALERT A crash has temporarily stopped all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Virginia, before VA-286/Fairfax Co. Parkway (exit 166).

Chile President says wildfires now mostly under control

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:04 pm 02/04/2017 04:04pm
In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 photo, a grapevine stands scorched by wildfires at a vineyard in Cauquenes, Chile. Hundreds of small sheep farmers, beekeepers and wine producers in Chile have been gravely affected by the massive wildfires that hit the area during the last couple of weeks. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — President Michelle Bachelet says the worst wildfires that Chile has suffered in its history are now mostly under control.

Bachelet said Saturday that for the moment there are no new blazes reported “and the rest are mostly controlled.”

But she says in her daily briefing on the wildfires “that doesn’t mean, however, that we are letting down our guard.”

The arrival of rains and dropping of temperatures in recent hours have helped stop the fires from spreading.

Aaron Cavieres is director of Chile’s National Forestry Corporation. He says, “we are nearing the end of this mega emergency.”

Statistics from the forestry agency say that across the country flames have blackened (over 1 million acres) over a half million hectares during the current fire season that began on July 1.

