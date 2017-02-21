12:36 pm, February 21, 2017
LIVE EVENT At 12:15 p.m., listen to a news conference about the departure of giant panda Bao Bao.

Board: Puerto Rico to be hit with painful austerity measures

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 12:33 pm 02/21/2017 12:33pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The newly appointed head of a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances is warning the U.S. territory will be hit with painful austerity measures in upcoming months.

Interim Director Ramon Ruiz said Tuesday that there are no other options given the island’s critical economic situation. He said that if the local government doesn’t submit a fiscal plan by month’s end with cuts needed to address a $7 billion deficit, the board will implement its own plan.

Ruiz also said it’s unlikely the board will extend a deadline that currently shields Puerto Rico from creditor lawsuits because it would not be fair to bondholders.

His comments come just days after a federal judge ruled that he will hear arguments from bondholder groups opposed to a debt moratorium.

Latest News Latin America News Money News World News
Latin America News