11:01 am, February 18, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Backed by Trump Venezuelans…

Backed by Trump Venezuelans march to demand release of Lopez

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:51 am 02/18/2017 10:51am
Share
A protestor holds a poster with the image of Venezuela's jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, listens to speeches with others during a protest to demand the release of Lopez and other jailed opposition leaders, in Madrid, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. The poster reads in Spanish: "Freedom Now". (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of Venezuelans are marching Saturday to demand the release of activist Leopoldo Lopez on the third anniversary of the opposition leader’s arrest.

The annual opposition-organized demonstration has taken on added urgency after President Donald Trump this week met with Lopez’s wife in the Oval Office.

Similar marches were held in Madrid and elsewhere.

The U.S. State Department on Saturday repeated Trump’s call for Lopez’s immediate release and freedom for all “prisoners of conscience.”

Lopez last year was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison in a trial marred by irregularities for inciting violence during anti-government protests. Venezuela’s Supreme Court upheld the conviction this week in the face of widespread condemnation by many foreign governments and the United Nations, which consider Lopez a political prisoner.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Backed by Trump Venezuelans…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News