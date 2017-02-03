5:14 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:02 am 02/03/2017 12:02am
Share
In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 photo, a dancer, framed by a Chinese dragon puppet, takes a break during Chinese New Year celebrations in Lima, Peru. Chinese worldwide marked the lunar new year on Jan. 28, the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Chinese around the world marked the lunar new year over the weekend. In Peru, dragon and lion dancers performed while Mexico City’s Chinatown was packed with merrymakers.

In Mexico, Roman Catholic faithful honored the story of the infant Christ being presented before the temple in Jerusalem, 40 days after Christmas, by adorning figures of baby Jesus in fine clothing and carrying them to Mass to be blessed. The Mexican ritual coincides with the feast day of the Virgin of Candelaria in Puno, Peru, where dancers in colorful masks and costumes celebrated the Virgin, patron saint of communities along the shore of Lake Titicaca.

New details emerged about strained ties between the U.S. and its southern neighbor. In a phone call, President Donald Trump told Mexican President Pena Nieto that he was ready to send U.S. troops to stop “bad hombres down there” if Mexico’s military can’t control them, The Associated Press learned. The White House said the comments were made in a “lighthearted” manner.

A group of up-and-coming Cuban female boxers want government support to form the island’s first female boxing team and help dispel a decades-old belief once summed up by a former top coach: “Cuban women are meant to show the beauty of their face, not receive punches.”

Strong winds are continuing to stoke the flames of raging wildfires in Chile, forcing the evacuation of more than 800 families in the town of Dichato. The fires have consumed forests, and entire towns, prompting President Michelle Bachelet to declare a state of emergency.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News