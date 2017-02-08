6:13 pm, February 8, 2017
60° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts…

Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts Obama in letter from Guantanamo

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 5:53 pm 02/08/2017 05:53pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The man who says he masterminded the Sept. 11 terrorist attack condemns President Barack Obama and the U.S. in a letter sent from the Guantanamo prison.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammad says the hijacking plot in 2001 was a “natural reaction” to years of U.S. policies that he says targeted the Muslim world. The letter addressed to Obama also says the ex-president has blood on his hands for the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza as well as those killed by U.S. drone attacks in Yemen and elsewhere.

Mohammad tried to send the letter in 2015 but the judge presiding over his war crimes trial blocked it at the request of prosecutors, who called it propaganda.

The judge allowed it to be sent just before Obama left office. Mohammad’s lawyers released it Wednesday.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News