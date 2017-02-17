11:01 pm, February 17, 2017
680 Cubans returned home since end of ‘wet foot, dry foot’

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 10:40 pm 02/17/2017 10:40pm
HAVANA (AP) — About 680 Cubans have been returned to the island from various countries since then-President Barack Obama ended a longstanding immigration policy that allowed any Cuban who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident.

Cuba’s government had long sought the repeal of the “wet foot, dry foot” policy, which it said encouraged Cubans to risk dangerous voyages and drained the country of professionals. The Jan. 12 decision by Washington to end it followed months of negotiations focused in part on getting Havana to agree to take back people who had arrived in the U.S.

Cuban state television reported late Friday that the returnees came from countries including the United States, Mexico and the Bahamas, and were sent back between Jan. 12 and Feb. 17.

Latin America News