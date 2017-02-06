5:13 pm, February 26, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Joseph Wapner, who presided over 'The People's Court' on TV, has died.

6 bull riders, 2 companions reported kidnapped in Mexico

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 4:44 pm 02/26/2017 04:44pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say six bull riders and two companions have been reported kidnapped in the southern state of Guerrero.

The six riders participate in a rodeo-style performance called “jaripeo,” which involves riding bulls.

They reportedly were travelling in a van accompanied by a woman and a driver. They set out from the neighboring state of Morelos on Feb. 17 heading for an event in Totolapan, a lawless corner of Guerrero.

The Guerrero state prosecutors’ office said Sunday that a relative received a phone call Feb. 19 demanding a 3,000-peso ($150) ransom for the release of one of the victims. The office says authorities are investigating.

Drugs gangs operate in the area, which is one of the country’s main opium-producing regions.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
