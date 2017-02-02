11:42 am, February 3, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » 2 sentenced to death…

2 sentenced to death in Guyana for massacre that killed 12

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:21 am 02/03/2017 11:21am
Share

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Two men in the South American country of Guyana have been sentenced to death for a 2008 massacre in which nine civilians and three police officers were killed.

A high court late Thursday ordered the two men to be hanged.

Prosecutors say Dennis Williams and Royden Williams were part of a group that went to the jungle community of Bartica to steal from gold miners and wound up killing the 12 people.

Police say the men also were part of a gang also linked to a separate killing of six adults and five children just months earlier.

Several inmates remain on death row in Guyana, although the country hasn’t hanged a prisoner since 1997.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » 2 sentenced to death…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News