8:04 am, January 12, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS A teenager has been charged as an adult with two deadly stabbings at the Westfield Wheaton mall.

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Venezuela arrests opposition lawmaker…

Venezuela arrests opposition lawmaker on weapons charges

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 8:00 am 01/12/2017 08:00am
Share

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials have arrested a hard-line opposition activist on weapons charges.

The arrest Wednesday night comes as a fledgling “anti-coup” unit inside the government targets what it calls renewed attempts by the opposition to destabilize the country.

Human rights groups say the arrest of substitute lawmaker Gilber Caro goes against the government’s recent freeing of several jailed activists as part of Vatican-sponsored mediation effort. The opposition is asking the government to free about 100 people widely considered political prisoners as part of the dialogue process.

Caro was arrested at a highway toll station after police said they found a gun and explosives in his car. His Popular Will party says the weapons were planted there to frame him.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Venezuela arrests opposition lawmaker…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News