Latin America News

Taiwan’s president arrives to attend Nicaraguan inauguration

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:23 pm 01/09/2017 09:23pm
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Taiwan’s president has arrived in Nicaragua to attend the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega.

It is the second stop on President Tsai Ing-wen’s tour of Central America. A Monday statement from the Taiwanese Embassy says the president is seeking to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Ortega was re-elected to his third term as Nicaragua’s president and is to be sworn in Tuesday. His wife, Rosario Murillo, was elected vice president.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and usually objects to other countries receiving its leader.

Nicaragua has received substantial investment from China in recent years. Most notably, a Chinese company was granted a concession to build a $50 billion interoceanic canal in 2014. There has been little progress and skeptics question whether it will be built.

