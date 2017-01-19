3:44 pm, January 19, 2017
Supreme Court justice in Brazil dies in plane crash

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 3:23 pm 01/19/2017 03:23pm
FILE- In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki attends a session of the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil. Zavascki's son said that his father was on a plane that crashed off the coast of the city in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, one of the most respected judges in the country who had been overseeing a large part of major corruption investigation, has died in a plane crash, his son said Thursday.

Francisco Prehn Zavascki wrote on his Facebook page that his family had been informed that his father had died in a plane crash outside of Paraty.

“Dear friends, we have just received confirmation that my father has died. Thank you for all the strength,” the son wrote.

A Supreme Court spokesman confirmed that Zavascki was on the plane’s passenger list but didn’t have more information.

Globo news cited firefighters saying three of the four people aboard the plane had died.

