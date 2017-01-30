6:25 pm, January 30, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Stalled murder trial back…

Stalled murder trial back on for president of Suriname

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 6:08 pm 01/30/2017 06:08pm
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2015 file photo, Suriname President Desire Delano Bouterse observes a military parade, after being sworn in for his second term, in Paramaribo, Suriname. A military court in Suriname on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, ordered the president to resume his long-stalled murder trial in the killing of political opponents under his dictatorship in 1982. (AP Photo/Ertugrul Kilic, File)

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — A military court on Monday ordered Suriname’s president to resume his long-stalled murder trial in the killing of political opponents under his dictatorship in 1982.

The court ruled President Desi Bouterse breached his legal authority last year when he ordered a halt to the proceedings.

Bouterse and 25 co-defendants are accused of rounding up 15 prominent opponents and executing them inside a colonial fortress in the capital of the South American country.

Bouterse was elected president in a parliamentary vote in 2010 and re-elected in 2015. He accepted responsibility for the killings but says he was not present during the executions. Witnesses dispute that claim.

Prosecutors are expected to disclose the sentence they are seeking when the trial resumes Feb. 9.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Stalled murder trial back…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News