Reports: Fighting in Brazil prison leaves at least 10 dead

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 7:57 pm 01/14/2017 07:57pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fighting in a prison in northern Brazil has reportedly left at least 10 inmates dead in the latest in a series of massacres in the South American country’s penitentiaries. Three of the victims were beheaded.

News website Folha de Sao Paulo said the Saturday afternoon riot at the Alcacuz Penitentiary in Rio Grande do Norte state arose from fighting between criminal factions with some cellblocks being invaded by rivals.

Zemilton Silva, coordinator of the prison system, said “we could see the heads ripped off” three inmates.

Police have surrounded the prison and blocked the exits, but are waiting to enter because the inmates are out of their cells and armed.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News
