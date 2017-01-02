9:12 am, January 2, 2017
Puerto Rico’s new gov seeks statehood referendum amid crisis

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 8:51 am 01/02/2017 08:51am
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s new governor has been sworn in as the U.S. territory prepares for what many believe will be new austerity measures and a renewed push for statehood to haul the island out of a deep economic crisis.

Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Monday and proposed several measures aimed at alleviating the crisis. Among them is a proposal to hold a referendum that would ask voters whether they prefer statehood or independence.

Rossello also aims to boost public-private partnerships and use that revenue to save a retirement system that faces a $40 billion deficit. Rossello has pledged to work closely with a federal control board that U.S. Congress created to oversee Puerto Rico’s finances. He said he supports negotiations with creditors to help restructure a nearly $70 billion public debt.

