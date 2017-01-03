7:46 am, January 3, 2017
Party over: UN envoys blasted for party with Colombia rebels

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 7:28 am 01/03/2017 07:28am
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — United Nations observers are in hot water in Colombia after a video surfaced showing them dancing with leftist rebels while deployed to watch over them as part of a peace deal.

The video was shot by Spanish news agency EFE from inside a jungle camp during a New Year’s Eve party. In the short video, two men wearing blue vests with U.N. insignia can be seen dancing hip-to-hip with female guerrillas.

The images drew rebuke from opponents of the peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The U.N. mission in a statement Monday called the behavior inappropriate and said it would take corresponding measures.

As part of a peace deal hundreds of U.N.-sponsored observers are being deployed across the country to receive weapons turned over by the rebels.

