OAS commends Haiti for concluding vote, notes low turnout

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — International monitors commended Haitian authorities on Monday for finishing an electoral cycle that started in 2015 but expressed concern over the low participation rate by voters.

The Organization of American States had 77 observers monitoring a final round of legislative contests as well as long-overdue municipal elections held Sunday.

In a preliminary report, the mission said holding local elections after 10 years was “an important milestone for the consolidation of democratic institutions in Haiti.”

At the same time it noted that “few citizens chose to cast their vote,” especially in urban areas.

Haiti’s electoral officials have not released an official participation rate yet but turnout appeared to be paltry in numerous voting stations across the country.

