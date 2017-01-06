7:50 pm, January 6, 2017
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico rejects "threats" against…

Mexico rejects “threats” against foreign firms’ investments

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:38 pm 01/06/2017 07:38pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it rejects the use of threats to sway investment by foreign firms.

The Economy Department’s Friday statement said it “rejects any attempt to influence companies’ investment decisions based on fear or threats.”

It did not specify what threats it was mentioning, but was apparently referring to U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump’s efforts to persuade companies not to move jobs to Mexico.

This week Ford Motor Co. canceled plans for a new $1.6 billion car plant in Mexico.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.”

Toyota said it did not plan to abandon plans for a plant in the central state of Guanajuato.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Latin America News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico rejects "threats" against…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News