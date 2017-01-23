8:11 pm, January 23, 2017
Mexico captures son of Sinaloa drug cartel boss ‘El Azul’

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 7:55 pm 01/23/2017 07:55pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have captured a top Sinaloa cartel leader’s son who is suspected of running a drug distribution network and managing cartel finances.

National Security Commissioner Renato Sales announced the arrest Monday. He identified the suspect as Juan Jose with no last name given, and said he was arrested Jan. 19.

A federal official confirmed that the man is Juan Jose Esparragoza Monzon. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Esparragoza is the 45-year-old son of Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno, alias “El Azul,” a top leader of the Sinaloa gang along with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Guzman was extradited to the U.S. last week. The whereabouts of Zambada and the elder Esparragoza are unknown.

