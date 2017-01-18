5:14 pm, January 18, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico arrests ex-governor sent…

Mexico arrests ex-governor sent home after US prison term

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 4:48 pm 01/18/2017 04:48pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say a former state governor has been taken into custody by Mexican agents after serving a prison sentence for money laundering in the United States.

Mario Villanueva was governor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo in the 1990s. He was arrested in 2001 and extradited in 2010 to the U.S., where he pleaded guilty to laundering bribes from the Juarez drug cartel through U.S. banks.

Having completed his U.S. sentence, Villanueva was sent home Wednesday, and Mexican prosecutors say he faces a 22-year sentence for fomenting drug trafficking and money laundering.

Villanueva is about 68, and his lawyers say he suffers from a respiratory disease.

He was taken into custody at Mexico City’s international airport after arriving on a flight from the United States.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico arrests ex-governor sent…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News