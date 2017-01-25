4:29 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Lawyer's accident trips up…

Lawyer’s accident trips up 9/11 case at Guantanamo

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:04 pm 01/25/2017 02:04pm
Share

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba (AP) — A military judge brought a quick halt to the first session of the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal in 2017 on Wednesday because of the absence of a defense lawyer who broke her arm and couldn’t make it to the U.S. base in Cuba.

Army Col. James Pohl postponed several days of hearings on 33 pretrial motions in the case of five men charged in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack until March.

The postponement of the first tribunal session under President Donald Trump had been sought by defense lawyers who argued that the proceedings could not go forward without the presence of attorney Cheryl Bormann, who fell and broke her arm over the weekend in Washington and returned to her home in Chicago for medical treatment.

Bormann is the lead attorney for Yemeni defendant Walid bin Attash, and her presence is required because she is the only “learned counsel,” a lawyer with experience in a death penalty case, on his defense team.

Pohl rejected prosecution arguments to go forward with the session. The judge did allow them to hold a closed deposition, with the five defendants present, on Friday with Lee Hanson, a Connecticut man whose son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter were killed on one of the hijacked planes.

The trial of the five prisoners by military commission, which combines elements of the U.S. military and civilian court systems, has faced many delays since the men were arraigned in May 2012 on charges that include nearly 3,000 counts of murder in violation of the laws of war, terrorism and hijacking.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Lawyer's accident trips up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News