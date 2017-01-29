12:15 pm, January 29, 2017
Latin America News

Haiti holds final round of election cycle started in 2015

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:06 pm 01/29/2017 12:06pm
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti is holding a final round of legislative contests that close a repeatedly derailed election cycle that started in 2015.

President-elect Jovenel Moise’s political faction and its allies are hoping to increase their majority in the Parliament in Sunday’s eight Senate runoffs.

Voters are also choosing 5,500 municipal authorities in local elections that are years overdue and whose tardiness has frustrated many.

Alix Pierre is one of hundreds of voters who flocked to a polling station in the Canape Vert section of Haiti’s capital. He says he was relieved elections were concluding “after it took such a long time.”

Turnout elsewhere appears to be paltry, with numerous voting centers reporting only a trickle of voters.

Moise’s oath-of-office ceremony is slated for Feb. 7.

