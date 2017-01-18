11:13 am, January 18, 2017
Gunfire erupts at Mexican private school, 3 wounded

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 10:51 am 01/18/2017 10:51am
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — State officials said a student opened fire with a gun at a private school in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Wednesday, seriously wounding himself, a teacher and another student.

Nuevo Leon state security spokesman Aldo Fasci said a school video showed the 15-year-old male middle-school student shot a teacher, another student, and then pointed the gun at classmates before shooting himself.

Fasci said the wounded had vital signs but were in extremely serious condition. Fasci said “this had never happened” in the state before.

He said the motive was still under investigation, but attributed it to “the situation that is happening everywhere. The children have access to the internet. This has happened in other countries.”

The website of the American School of the Northeast says it offers bilingual education for students from preschool through ninth grade.

It was unclear how the student got the gun, apparently a .22 caliber pistol, into the school. Mexico had once had a program that checked book bags at school entrances, but in many places it has fallen into disuse.

“”There was a reason why book bags were checked. I think we are going to have to start doing it again,” Fasci said.

