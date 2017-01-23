12:35 pm, January 23, 2017
France’s President in Colombia to show support for peace

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:14 pm 01/23/2017 12:14pm
French President Francois Hollande, left, and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, pose for a photo during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Hollande is on a final Latin America tour before stepping down in a few months after elections to choose his successor. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — French President Francois Hollande is in Colombia’s capital as part of a two-day tour and he’s expressing his support for a peace deal to end the country’s half-century conflict.

It’s the first visit to the South American nation by a French head of state in 28 years.

Hollande was received with honors Monday by President Juan Manuel Santos. He is expected to travel Tuesday to a rural zone where guerrillas belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are preparing to turn over their weapons to United Nations-backed observers as part of a historic peace deal.

France is a major supporter of the peace deal as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and through donations to rebuild war -orn communities being channeled through the European Union.

