2:14 pm, January 18, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Spokesman: Former President George H.W. Bush admitted to intensive care unit, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized.
LIVE EVENT President Barack Obama is expected to hold his last news conference beginning at 2:15 p.m. Listen live.

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Colombia leader says peace…

Colombia leader says peace talks to start with rebel group

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 2:00 pm 01/18/2017 02:00pm
Share
Juan Manuel Santos, President of the Republic of Colombia, right, receives the global statesman award by German Klaus Schwab, left, founder and president of the World Economic Forum, in the Congress Hall at the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s second-largest rebel group has agreed to free a prominent politician that it has held captive for almost a year, clearing the way for repeatedly postponed peace talks to begin next month, President Juan Manuel Santos said Wednesday.

Santos said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that details of the agreement hammered out during months of agonizing backchannel talks with the National Liberation Army would be announced at a press conference later Wednesday in Quito, Ecuador.

The two sides have been holding exploratory peace talks for more than three years. Almost a year ago they announced the start of formal negotiations, but those talks were frozen before even getting off the ground over Santos’ demand the group renounce kidnapping and free the politician it has been holding for 10 months.

“This is very, very good news for the country,” said Santos, who won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for reaching a peace deal with the much-larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. “We have been trying to start these official negotiations for over three years. It has been a very difficult process. But this second stage that starts next month is very important because it will allow us to have complete peace.”

The smaller group, known by its Spanish initials as the ELN, has an estimated 1,500 fighters and largely finances its insurgency through extortion and kidnappings. Like the bigger FARC, it is classified by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization.

Unlike the peasant-based FARC, the ELN shares a tradition with other leftist insurgencies in Latin America that were formed by urban students and intellectuals in the wake of the Cuban Revolution.

Last year, many thought it had turned its back on criminal activity when it released a prominent politician who had been held for more than two years. Days later, though, a darker truth emerged: Instead of being freed, former Gov. Patrocinio Sanchez Montes de Oca had been exchanged for his older brother Odin Sanchez, a former congressman.

Ever since, Santos has held firm that he won’t allow talks to begin until Sanchez is free. While the rebels freed a group of rice farmers they also took captive, they’ve been holding onto Sanchez with the hopes of forcing the government to free several jailed rebels.

The ELN once before announced it would free Sanchez. But Santos said he was more confident it would follow through this time so that talks could start in Ecuador on Feb. 8.

“Simply put, if they don’t free him there will be no negotiations. That’s been a constant of my government,” Santos said. “But now we have an agreement, with specific dates.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Colombia leader says peace…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News