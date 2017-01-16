6:42 pm, January 16, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Colombia arrests ex-presidential candidate's bodyguard

Colombia arrests ex-presidential candidate’s bodyguard

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 6:00 pm 01/16/2017 06:00pm
Share

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police have arrested the former bodyguard of a one-time presidential candidate who was assassinated on a crowded airliner more than two decades ago

Former rebel leader Carlos Pizarro was killed in 1990 when an assailant opened fire on him midflight. His state-assigned bodyguard at the time was hailed as a hero for avoiding a bigger bloodbath by killing the candidate’s assailant.

But the chief prosecutor’s office arrested Jaime Gomez on Monday, saying he was in on the plot and killed Pizarro’s attacker to ensure his silence.

Gomez was still working as a criminal police investigator.

The arrest comes as Colombians re-examine the role of corrupt state agents in several high-profile killings of three presidential candidates and other politicians amid drug-fueled violence two decades ago.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Colombia arrests ex-presidential candidate's bodyguard
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News