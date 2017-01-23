4:47 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Chile's worst wildfires destroy…

Chile’s worst wildfires destroy everything in their path

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 4:35 pm 01/23/2017 04:35pm
Share
In this Jan. 21, 2017 photo, a forest fire burns in Pumanque, Chile. Chile is suffering one of its worst fire waves in history. The fires have outpaced local ability to put them out, forcing Chile to request international aid. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

PUMANQUE, Chile (AP) — Residents of the community of Pumanque south of the Chilean capital have lost most of their belongings and their livelihood to some of the worst wildfires in their country’s history.

The flames have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of forest and forced the government to seek international aid.

Lambs suffered broken legs trying to escape from the flames and burned horses neighed in the charred remains of Tarcila Becerra’s home in Pumanque, located some 130 miles (215 kilometers) south of Santiago. Its residents have struggled to contain the fast-spreading fires.

The Public Works ministry said Monday that machinery will be sent to the area to bury the hundreds of animals that died in the wave of fires that have been stoked by a prolonged drought and high temperatures.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Chile's worst wildfires destroy…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News