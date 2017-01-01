7:41 am, January 1, 2017
Latin America News

Brazil: man kills ex-wife, relatives in New Year’s crime

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian military police say a man broke into a house where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed at least a dozen people before committing suicide.

Cpl. Marta Aurelia said Sunday that the man was carrying “several firearms.” His ex-wife was among the dead, and the others included her family members. The crime took place in the southeastern city of Campinas.

Aurelia said 13 people were killed but was not sure if that total included the gunman. A further three were wounded.

Violence against women is prevalent in Brazil. In 2015, the government stiffened penalties for homicides of women or girls in which gender played a role. At the time, authorities said 15 women are killed daily in Brazil, often in situations of domestic violence.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
