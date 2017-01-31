9:33 am, February 1, 2017
Latin America News

AP PHOTOS: Chile continues to battles its worst wildfires

AP PHOTOS: Chile continues to battles its worst wildfires

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:38 pm 01/31/2017 10:38pm
In this Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 photo, residents watch nearby wildfires in Portezuelo, Chile. Strong winds have continued to stoke the flames of the raging wildfires in Chile. Firefighters and residents fought the fast-spreading blazes on the ground on Tuesday, while a Russian supertanker plane and a Brazilian Hercules dumped thousands of gallons of water on the area. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

DICHATO, Chile (AP) — Strong winds are continuing to stoke the flames of raging wildfires in Chile, forcing the evacuation of more than 800 families in the coastal town of Dichato.

Firefighters and residents fought the fast-spreading blazes on the ground Tuesday, while a Russian supertanker plane and a Brazilian Hercules have dumped thousands of gallons of water on the area 290 miles (470 kilometers) southwest of the Chilean capital.

A Boeing 747-400 supertanker from the United States also assisted local emergency crews Tuesday.

The fires have consumed forests, livestock and entire towns, prompting President Michelle Bachelet to declare a state of emergency, deploy troops and ask for international help.

In all, more than 20,000 people, including firefighters and experts from more than a dozen countries, have battled wildfires that Bachelet has called the worst forest disaster in Chile’s history. At least 11 deaths have been blamed on the fires.

The national forestry agency says the blazes have destroyed nearly 904,000 acres (366,000 hectares) since Jan. 15.

