Man dies during horse race at Mexico girl’s ‘quinceanera’

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 12:23 pm 12/27/2016 12:23pm
Heavy traffic blocks a road as visitors try to get to a party honoring Rubi Ibarrafor her down-home 15th birthday near the village of Laguna Seca, San Luis Potosi State, Mexico, Monday Dec. 26, 2016. Rubi's 15th birthday party resembled a rock concert on Monday after thousands of people showed up in response to an invitation by her father that went viral and made her the toast of the country. (AP Photo/Enric Marti)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man has been killed and another injured in a horse race during celebrations for a Mexico girl’s coming-of-age 15th birthday party that was a hit on social media.

San Luis Potosi state prosecutors say the victim is a 66-year-old who lived near La Joya, where the party was held. He was the owner of one of the horses.

The prosecutor’s office said late Monday he was killed when he crossed the race course as the horses were passing. A 34-year-old man suffered a broken leg.

Thousands of people from across Mexico poured into La Joya for Rubi Ibarra’s “quinceanera,” a traditional celebration in which families often throw costly bashes for their daughters. Her father’s invitation to the event went viral and made her the toast of the country.

