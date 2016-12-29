Largest Hispanic-owned food company in US gives to shelters

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country has committed to donating 125,000 pounds of food to an agency dedicated to serving the less fortunate in northern New Jersey.

Jersey City-based Goya Foods will send 10,000 pounds of food each month to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, which will distribute the goods to shelters in Essex, Hudson, Bergen and Union counties.

The company has also pledged a one-time donation of $10,000 to the archdiocese that will benefit Hope House in Jersey City and St. Rocco’s Family Shelter in Newark.

Catholic Charities CEO John Westervelt says the funds will pay for renovations to recreational spaces at the facilities as well as additional food and clothing for homeless families.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments