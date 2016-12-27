12:33 pm, December 27, 2016
Judge indicts former Argentine president in corruption case

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge has indicted former President Cristina Fernandez in a corruption case involving public works.

Federal Judge Julian Ercolini on Tuesday approved charges of illicit association and fraudulent administration against Fernandez, as well as businessman Lazaro Baez, whose company allegedly benefited from irregular contracts. Two former cabinet ministers also were named.

