8:58 am, December 29, 2016
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Brazil's unemployment jumps again,…

Brazil’s unemployment jumps again, to 11.9 percent

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:56 am 12/29/2016 08:56am
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — Unemployment has jumped yet again in Latin America’s largest economy, which is in deep recession.

Brazil’s IBGE statistics bureau said Thursday that unemployment in the three months through November rose to 11.9 percent. That’s nearly 3 percentage points higher than it was during the same period last year.    

The rate is the highest since 2012, when Brazil changed how it measures unemployment. Unemployment has repeatedly hit new highs since May of last year.

Brazil’s economy has contracted for six straight quarters, and the government is hoping a series of reforms will return it to growth. But political scandals and rising unemployment could make it increasingly difficult for President Michel Temer to govern. Accusations he accepted illegal campaign contributions — which he denies — could even force him from office.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Brazil's unemployment jumps again,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News