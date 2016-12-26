1:47 pm, December 26, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Argentine president shakes up economic team

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 1:25 pm 12/26/2016 01:25pm
FILE - In this May 6, 2016 file photo, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, center, walks with Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay, left, and Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena, to a press conference at the presidential residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Macri is shaking up his economic team a year into an administration that has struggled to spur growth and lower inflation. Pena announced Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, Prat-Gay will be replaced by two new ministers. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Mauricio Macri is shaking up his economic team a year into an administration that has struggled to spur growth and lower inflation.

Cabinet Chief Marco Pena says Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay is being replaced by two new ministers: Nicolas Dujovne will oversee the Treasury while Luis Caputo will be finance minister.

Prat-Gay has been criticized for Argentina’s slow growth under the business-friendly new government, and its inability to cut an inflation rate running at about 40 percent a year.

