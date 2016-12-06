6:58 pm, December 25, 2016
Latin America News

Red Christmas in Mexico: decapitations and a mass slaying

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 6:08 pm 12/25/2016 06:08pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Western Mexico’s plague of violence continued on Christmas Day with the discovery of six decapitated heads in one state and the slaying of seven people in another.

The Michoacan state prosecutor’s office said the six heads were found in Jiquilpan, a municipality near the state of Jalisco in a region that has been a battleground between competing drug gangs in recent years. In a brief statement, it said the six men had not yet been identified and their bodies had not been found.

Meanwhile state security officials in the neighboring state of Guerrero said gunmen entered a house and shot to death seven people in the municipality of Atoyac de Alvarez. Five were members of one family and two were a married couple.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said in a statement that two of the seven killed were municipal police officers and one a state police officer. The preliminary investigation suggested the gunmen wanted to kill one of the victims in a revenge attack but ended up killing them all.

Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, is one of the states most plagued by drug gang violence.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
