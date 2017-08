WASHINGTON — British Media reported this week that ISIS has been training suicide bombers and sleeper cell members at a secret camp and sending them back to Europe.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Kristian Bartolin, deputy head of counterterrorism for the Council of Europe, says this signals that another wave of attacks may be coming.

ISIS training returning European sleeper cell operatives WTOP's J.J. Green speaks with Kristian Bartolin

