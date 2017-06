WASHINGTON — The U.S. led coalition has announced that the operation to retake Raqqa in Syria from ISIS, has begun. But there’s still some unfinished business in Iraq.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt, Col. Ryan Dillion, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve says the coalition and Iraqi forces have trapped ISIS’ remaining fighters in a relatively small space.

Iraq's unfinished business WTOP's JJ Green speaks with Col. Ryan Dillion | http://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/The-Hunt-June-7-jgr.mp3 Download audio

