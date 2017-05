WASHINGTON — Authorities in the UK are feverishly digging into the “network” behind the Manchester suicide bomber, but Philip Mudd, former Deputy Director of the FBI National Security Division and deputy director of the CIA Counterterrorism Center, says there are some significant roadblocks.

How do you get countries on the same page to target terror cells? WTOP's JJ Green talks with Philip Mudd | http://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/THE-HUNT-MAY-24-2017-WEB-VERSION-2-55.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.