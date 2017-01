Islamic State fighters were kicked out of the eastern part of Mosul by Iraqi forces in the last week. Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis says ISIL made a strategic mistake in that battle. He speaks to WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green in this week’s edition of The Hunt.

