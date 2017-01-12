8:04 am, January 12, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS A teenager has been charged as an adult with two deadly stabbings at the Westfield Wheaton mall.

Inauguration Day 2017

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Inauguration Day 2017 » DC airports warn about…

DC airports warn about crowds expected for inauguration

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 8:00 am 01/12/2017 08:00am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airport officials in Washington are warning travelers about crowds and congestion expected around Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which oversees Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, says travelers should be prepared for additional crowds and congestion from Jan. 19 through Jan. 22.

The airports authority says the influx of passengers may produce longer-than-usual wait times at airline ticket counters and security checkpoints as well as congestion on airport roads.

The authority says it’s also planning to offer all-day parking on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, in its garages at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Parking for the day will cost $10. The authority says reservations will be required and are limited to the first 1,200 bookings.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News airports donald trump Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Local News metropolitan washington airports authority Money News Washington, DC News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Inauguration Day 2017 » DC airports warn about…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Inauguration Day 2017