WASHINGTON — A Carroll County woman will spend 30 days in jail for stealing jewelry from an Ellicott City business she had been tasked with helping clean.

Servpro — a disaster restoration firm — had been contracted to help Ellicott City cleanup following the historic flooding last summer.

Melissa Poole worked for the firm and had been assigned to Attic Antiques ‘n Things on Main Street for several weeks.

The shop’s owner was set to reopen the store in late October 2016, but $6,200 worth of jewelry was missing, including a $1,200 Tissot watch.

Howard County police found out that many of those items had been pawned off in Frederick and Westminster.

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s office said Poole entered an Alford plea on a theft charge Thursday, which is not an admission of guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

Friday, Poole was sentenced to five years with all but 30 says suspended. She will serve that sentence over the next 15 weekends.

When she is released, Poole will be placed on three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,200 in restitution for the still missing Tissot watch.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.