201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Howard County, MD News » Md. woman tasked with…

Md. woman tasked with cleaning flooded Ellicott City store steals $6,200 worth of jewelry

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP September 30, 2017 7:01 am 09/30/2017 07:01am
Share

WASHINGTON — A Carroll County woman will spend 30 days in jail for stealing jewelry from an Ellicott City business she had been tasked with helping clean.

Servpro — a disaster restoration firm — had been contracted to help Ellicott City cleanup following the historic flooding last summer.

Melissa Poole worked for the firm and had been assigned to Attic Antiques ‘n Things on Main Street for several weeks.

The shop’s owner was set to reopen the store in late October 2016, but $6,200 worth of jewelry was missing, including a $1,200 Tissot watch.

Howard County police found out that many of those items had been pawned off in Frederick and Westminster.

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s office said Poole entered an Alford plea on a theft charge Thursday, which is not an admission of guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

Friday, Poole was sentenced to five years with all but 30 says suspended. She will serve that sentence over the next 15 weekends.

When she is released, Poole will be placed on three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,200 in restitution for the still missing Tissot watch.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Dennis Foley ellicott city Howard County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News theft
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Inside the $10M DC Design House

This year, 23 designers transformed a nine-bedroom, 27,256 square-foot Potomac, Maryland, estate into a luxurious showroom, highlighting the latest in home design trends. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest