Police seek SUV driver who rammed officer’s car at Md. state park

By Patrick Roth June 7, 2017 1:50 pm 06/07/2017 01:50pm
Police officers investigate after a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer fired shots at a car he said tried to hit him in a state park parking lot. (Courtesy: Maryland Natural Resources Police)

WASHINGTON – Police are looking for the driver of a silver SUV that rammed a Maryland Natural Resources patrol truck Tuesday night at Pataspco Valley State Park.

Police say the incident started at 10 p.m. when an officer noticed the SUV parked in a lot after the park had closed. As the officer was exiting his patrol car, the driver of the SUV rammed the officer’s patrol truck and then swung his car around and aimed for the officer. The officer fired his gun at the SUV and broke the driver’s window.

The officer was taken to the hospital and released Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver of the SUV is a white male with neatly-trimmed, red hair and a beard. Natural Resources Police are expected to release more information at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

