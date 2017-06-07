800

Feds: Baltimore officers discussed how to beat charges

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 11:25 am 06/07/2017 11:25am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege that several Baltimore police officers charged with racketeering met in a detention center to discuss how to “beat” some of their charges.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2s409sU) that the allegations were made in a recent filing in the case against Detective Marcus Taylor, one of seven officers indicted in March. They’re accused of robbing people, filing false court paperwork and making fraudulent overtime claims. They have pleaded not guilty.

The filing, an attempt to keep Taylor behind bars, says he discussed the case with co-defendants while being held, but doesn’t name other officers.

Howard County Department of Corrections Director Jack Kavanagh says the officers were separated from the general jail population, but the jail wasn’t asked to keep them apart from each other.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Howard County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News
