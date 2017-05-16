Howard County, MD News

Police: Man fatally shot wife, himself in backyard

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 2:45 pm 05/16/2017 02:45pm
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an Ellicott City man fatally shot his wife, then himself in the backyard of their home.

Howard County police said in a statement that one of the couple’s teenage sons called 911 to report a shooting Monday night. When officers arrived, police say they found Samuel and Beth Lancelotta, both 48, suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard behind their home. Both were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where they later died.

Police say detectives believe Samuel Lancelotta shot his wife, Beth, and then himself. They believe the couple’ three teenage children were inside the home at the time of the shooting and there are no indications that anyone else was involved. They say a motive is unknown.

