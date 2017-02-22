Howard County names 5 to Women’s Hall of Fame

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Howard County has announced the names of five women who will be inducted into its Women’s Hall of Fame.

The county says in a statement that the women will be honored in a ceremony on March 9.

One of those being honored is Mary Catherine Cochran, the founder of Preservation Howard County, a non-profit organization that supports historical and cultural preservation and education. Also being honored are Stacie Hunt, the head of Leadership Howard County, and Sandra Harriman, who has raised funds in support of Howard Community College and Howard County General Hospital, among other institutions.

Educators Abbie Diane Martin, the director of community outreach for the county’s school system, and Margaret Schultz, who has been a teacher in the county for more than 50 years, are also being honored.