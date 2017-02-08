WASHINGTON — Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman is blasting supporters of a controversial sanctuary bill as “irresponsible,” saying they have caused divisions and created unnecessary tension in the Maryland community.

“It was irresponsible to hastily file this legislation,” Kittleman said Tuesday. “Responsible leadership calls for due diligence. Unfortunately in this case, there was none.”

The County Council approved the bill on a vote of 3 to 2 Monday, declaring the county a sanctuary jurisdiction that would work to protect undocumented immigrants from federal law.

Under the measure county employees, including police officers, would be prohibited from asking people about their immigration status. They also would be instructed not to communicate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in any effort to seek information about someone’s status.

Supporters say immigrants who are in the country illegally are more likely to cooperate with police investigations if they are not worried about being punished by the authorities.

“This is the right side of history, and I’m so pleased,” said council member Jen Terrasa, one of the bill’s sponsors, as she voted to approve the measure.

Opponents, including Kittleman, say the bill is not needed and gives a false perception of how police interact with the public. They say local police officers are not focused on investigating federal immigration issues, and do not spend time asking people about their status.

“It is a bad solution to a problem that does not exist,” Kittleman said. “It unnecessarily divided our foreign-born community and caused rifts in our county.”

“It is little more than a hollow political statement,” he added.

Weeks before it passed, Kittleman had promised to veto the bill, saying it provides a false sense of security for undocumented immigrants and could jeopardize federal funding for critical programs and services.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 25 threatening to pull federal grants from local governments that protect undocumented immigrants.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions across the United States willfully violate federal law in an attempt to shield aliens from removal from the United States,” the order states. “These jurisdictions have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our Republic.”

In order to override a veto, the council needs a 4 to 1 margin.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.