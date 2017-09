WASHINGTON — October is “The Gateway to the Holidays.”

The Gregorian calendar’s 10th month brings us a chill in the air, full-on pumpkin spice everything, foliage, foliage tourists and The Triumphant Return of Soup.

Even better: It ends with a candy mountain and a countdown to Thanksgiving break.

The month, however, is more than just fun-size Snickers, earth-toned sweaters and pumpkin spice motor oil. It’s also National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month Head Start Awareness Month and LGBT History Month

It has even more-obscure aliases as well. …

Dig into that hollow plastic pumpkin that is October, and you’ll discover some weird and unexpected treats — obscure dates that confound the brain, warm the heart and (of course) delight the sweet tooth.

So pour yourself a morning cup of decaf coffee — oops — pumpkin spice caramel and peruse this gallery of obscure but oh-so-noteworthy “holidays.”

10/1 International Coffee Day This should not be confused with National Coffee Day, which was last month.) That said, It’s still important that we recognize it in this new era of globalism and interconnectivity. Celebrate like a proud American and go Venti. (As it is also Caffeine Addiction Recovery Month, it’s totally cool to go decaf here. No judgment.) Balloons Around the World Day Now that you’re all caffeinated (or decaffeinated), brighten that special someone’s day with some pretty balloons. Please note, however, that such a nice gesture might not float with everyone these days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/arina7)

